India Dominates H1B Visa Allocation Amidst Global Students' Crisis

In a significant revelation, Indian nationals constituted 72.3% of the total H1B visas issued by the United States between October 2022 and September 2023. This was reported by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, highlighting India's dominance in the visa program for skilled professionals.

The Indian government has been actively engaging with the US administration and other parties concerned over potential changes to the H1B visa program. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, informed the Rajya Sabha that skilled Indian professionals have fostered mutual benefits in technology and innovation sectors across the two nations.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions, notably in Ukraine and Israel, have impacted Indian student presence in these countries. The number of Indian students in Ukraine has drastically reduced from 21,928 to 1,802. Contrary to this, in Israel, despite the conflict, most Indian students are returning under the government initiative 'Operation Ajay'.

(With inputs from agencies.)