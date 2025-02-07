Iran Unveils First Drone-Carrier Warship: A New Era of Naval Power

Iran has taken a significant leap in naval capabilities with the launch of its first drone-carrier warship named Shahid Bagheri. Official reports from the IRNA news agency describe the vessel as capable of operating in distant oceans, marking a substantial enhancement of Iran's maritime reach.

The warship, staffed by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard's navy, can support multiple drone squadrons, helicopters, and launch cruise missiles. With an impressive 180-meter-long runway, it boasts the capability to travel 22,000 nautical miles without docking. Converted from a commercial ship, this vessel signifies a strategic shift in Iran's deterrence capabilities.

At the launch ceremony, Guard Chief Gen. Hossein Salami emphasized the warship's capacity for year-long independent voyages, underscoring Iran's intent to bolster its deterrent presence rather than provoke conflicts. Adm. Ali Reza Tangsiri noted the ship's dual role with onboard facilities, continuing Iran's longstanding self-sufficiency military policy initiated in the 1990s.

