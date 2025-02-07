Extradition Tensions: Netherlands Seeks Sierra Leone's Cooperation Against Notorious Fugitive

The Netherlands has submitted an extradition request to Sierra Leone for Jos Leijdekkers, a convicted cocaine smuggler and one of Europe's most notorious fugitives, according to the Dutch justice minister. Leijdekkers, who allegedly enjoys high-level protection in Sierra Leone, has taken refuge despite not having an extradition treaty between the two countries.

Reports have surfaced indicating that Sierra Leone is willing to collaborate with the Netherlands, Interpol, and other international law enforcement agencies, although the extradition request could face legal hurdles. Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel emphasized the importance of swift action in the international fight against organized crime.

Sierra Leonean authorities confirmed ongoing investigations, stating that Leijdekkers is known locally as Umar Sheriff. The police conducted raids to apprehend him but have not yet succeeded. The extradition request, however, shines a spotlight on the intricate dynamics of international crime and justice systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)