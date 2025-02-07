Tragedy Strikes Ohio Warehouse: A Shooting Incident Unfolds

A New Albany, Ohio warehouse became the site of tragedy on Tuesday night as a shooting left two people dead and four injured. A warehouse worker reported to 911 that his co-worker shot him in the neck before he managed to disarm the assailant.

The suspect, 28-year-old Bruce Reginald Foster III, is currently in custody with a bond set at $20 million. He faces charges after allegedly retreating from the crime scene in a rideshare, only to be subdued later in a Columbus apartment by authorities. A court-appointed lawyer will represent him at a preliminary hearing next week.

With more than 150 employees evacuated, the investigation seeks to uncover the motive behind the violence. No known workplace conflict had been reported prior to the incident, according to New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones. Authorities are actively seeking more information from those who were onsite during the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)