Justice Department Shifts Focus: From Russian Oligarchs to Drug Cartels

The U.S. Justice Department, during President Donald Trump's tenure, has decided to disband an initiative aimed at enforcing sanctions against pro-Kremlin oligarchs, initiated during President Joe Biden's administration. The project, known as Task Force KleptoCapture, emerges following a significant policy shift announced by newly appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In a memo issued on her first day in office, Bondi outlined the reallocation of resources from sanctions enforcement to addressing drug cartels and international gangs. The task force previously targeted wealthy associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin, securing indictments and asset seizures, but resources will now be redirected.

This pivot comes as part of a broader initiative from the Trump administration to label many drug cartels as terrorist organizations, focusing on illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking. The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act unit, traditionally focused on bribery cases, will now prioritize cartel-related bribery investigations.

