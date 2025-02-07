Left Menu

Kenyan Police Bolster Forces Against Haiti's Gang Crisis

A new contingent of 200 Kenyan police officers has arrived in Haiti to support the ongoing mission aimed at combating gang violence. Despite a halt in some U.S. funding, the mission remains operational with equipment and logistic support. Regional leaders underscore the importance of international assistance.

Updated: 07-02-2025 01:57 IST
Kenyan Police Bolster Forces Against Haiti's Gang Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fresh contingent of 200 Kenyan police officers arrived in Haiti Thursday to aid in the fight against rampant gang violence. This deployment joins over 600 Kenyan personnel already collaborating with Haiti's National Police as part of a multinational effort strengthened by forces from Jamaica, Guatemala, and El Salvador, among others.

This comes shortly after the U.S. administration announced a freeze on USD 13.3 million of funding for the mission, part of a broader cessation of foreign assistance under President Donald Trump's directive. Despite this, Godfrey Otunge, the mission's force commander, remains optimistic, asserting that the freeze accounts for less than 3% of the mission's funding and operations continue with international support.

Meanwhile, regional leaders like Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader highlight the urgency of further financial and humanitarian aid to Haiti, which he warns poses a regional threat. With 85% of Port-au-Prince under gang control and recent attacks claiming lives and displacing communities, calls for sustained international intervention grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

