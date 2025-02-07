Greer's Trade Tactics: Combating Deficits and Fentanyl with Tariffs

Jamieson Greer, President Trump's pick for U.S. trade representative, spoke about the crucial need to thoroughly analyze the impact of universal tariffs in a Senate confirmation hearing. He highlighted the connection between rising trade deficits and the loss of manufacturing jobs overseas as a significant concern for the U.S.

Greer emphasized the importance of addressing trade imbalances with countries like Vietnam while using tariffs as a measure to negotiate on issues such as opioid trafficking. Curbing the deadly influx of fentanyl to the U.S. is a priority, with Greer linking tariff strategies to such national interests.

In managing U.S. trade relations, Greer focused on enforcing existing agreements and expanding markets for American goods. His approach calls for a robust manufacturing and innovation economy to ensure strong national security and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)