Greer's Trade Tactics: Combating Deficits and Fentanyl with Tariffs
Jamieson Greer, nominee for U.S. trade representative, testified about the need to study universal tariffs and address growing trade deficits, including with Vietnam. He emphasized curbing fentanyl flow using tariffs. Greer aims for balanced trade with China and enhanced market access for U.S. products globally.
Jamieson Greer, President Trump's pick for U.S. trade representative, spoke about the crucial need to thoroughly analyze the impact of universal tariffs in a Senate confirmation hearing. He highlighted the connection between rising trade deficits and the loss of manufacturing jobs overseas as a significant concern for the U.S.
Greer emphasized the importance of addressing trade imbalances with countries like Vietnam while using tariffs as a measure to negotiate on issues such as opioid trafficking. Curbing the deadly influx of fentanyl to the U.S. is a priority, with Greer linking tariff strategies to such national interests.
In managing U.S. trade relations, Greer focused on enforcing existing agreements and expanding markets for American goods. His approach calls for a robust manufacturing and innovation economy to ensure strong national security and economic stability.
