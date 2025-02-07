Global Unrest: From Helicopter Collisions to International Aid Challenges

In recent occurrences capturing global attention, a U.S. Army helicopter's safety system being turned off led to a tragic collision with an American Airlines jet, resulting in significant casualties as reported by Senator Ted Cruz.

In further developments, the Israeli army executed strikes in Lebanon targeting two Hezbollah military sites, marking a sharp escalation in regional tensions.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's sweeping foreign policy changes are under scrutiny, from reimagining the Gaza Strip to reducing USAID staff, significantly affecting global aid systems while also stirring diplomatic unrest with countries like Panama.

(With inputs from agencies.)