Tariff Tensions: Trump's Greenland Gambit

President Donald Trump escalates a row with European allies by threatening increased tariffs unless the U.S. can purchase Greenland. The tariffs target several European countries and are set to increase throughout the year. European leaders oppose the move, risking a transatlantic diplomatic crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 04:04 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 04:04 IST
Trump

President Donald Trump has announced plans to increase tariffs on several European nations unless the United States is permitted to buy Greenland. This dramatic escalation could kickstart a transatlantic confrontation centered around the politico-economic future of the vast Arctic island.

In his statement on Truth Social, Trump said that a 10% tariff would be applied starting February 1, targeting imports from countries like Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and more. The tariffs would increase to 25% by June and would persist until the U.S. acquisition of Greenland is secured—a move opposed by Denmark and Greenland's leaders.

European leaders have swiftly condemned this move, warning about potential risks to transatlantic relations. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the maneuver completely wrong, while EU leaders showed solidarity with Denmark, potentially jeopardizing trade deals struck between the U.S. and EU. Europe has called for an urgent meeting to discuss Trump's tariffs.

