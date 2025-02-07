Left Menu

Grim Discoveries in Libya: Migrant Crisis Unveiled

Security authorities and the Libyan Red Crescent have found at least 29 migrant bodies at two locations in Libya, related to smuggling activities. The bodies, discovered in mass graves and off Zawiya’s coast, highlight the nation's role as a transit route for migrants fleeing to Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Benghazi | Updated: 07-02-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 05:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Libya

In a tragic discovery, at least 29 bodies of migrants were recovered in two separate locations in Libya, as confirmed by security directors and the Libyan Red Crescent on Thursday.

The Alwahat district's Security Directorate reported finding 19 bodies in a mass grave on a farm in the Jikharra area, approximately 441 km from Benghazi. These deaths are linked to smuggling activities.

Additionally, the Libyan Red Crescent announced that 10 more bodies were retrieved from a boat that sank off Dila port in Zawiya, near Tripoli. Libya continues to be a crucial transit route for migrants trying to reach Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

