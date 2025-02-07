Left Menu

Trump's Border Crackdown Faces Leaks and Outrage in Denver Suburb

A large-scale immigration operation targeting the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang in a Denver suburb faced backlash due to media leaks and community outrage. While the operation led to arrests and deportations, the exact numbers remain unclear due to conflicting reports.

Updated: 07-02-2025 05:29 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration's focus on linking violent crime to immigration faced challenges on Thursday, as a major operation in a Denver suburb was hampered by media leaks. The operation aimed at the Tren de Aragua gang was criticized for its aggressive approach and lack of clarity on arrest numbers.

Over 100 gang members were targeted, with conflicting reports on arrests and deportations. While Fox News noted 30 arrests, the White House claimed over 100 deportations of Tren de Aragua members. Questions remain unanswered as ICE and the Department of Homeland Security remained largely unresponsive.

Activists and officials clashed at the scenes, further polarizing the community. Trump's pledge for mass deportations, dubbed 'Operation Aurora,' has increased expectations, but it also exposed the delicate balance between law enforcement actions and community relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

