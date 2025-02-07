Trump's Bold Sanctions Against the ICC in Defense of Israel

President Donald Trump on Thursday enacted a significant executive order targeting the International Criminal Court (ICC), following the court's move to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a longstanding U.S. ally. The order accuses the ICC of overreaching its jurisdiction and promises tangible repercussions for court officials.

The move comes amidst heightened tensions, with human rights advocates expressing alarm at the potential consequences for global justice systems. Critics argue that the order, which imposes sanctions on ICC personnel, could undermine international human rights efforts and limit access to justice for victims worldwide.

Amidst these developments, Senator Lindsey Graham has expressed his determination to obstruct any attempts to enforce the ICC's warrants, citing concerns over the court's legitimacy. Meanwhile, several European nations have urged cooperation among ICC members to mitigate potential impacts of the sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)