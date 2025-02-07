Unions Challenge Trump Administration's Dismantling of USAID
Two major unions have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging its efforts to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development. The lawsuit, filed in Washington, D.C., alleges unconstitutional actions that have resulted in a global humanitarian crisis.
The American Federation of Government Employees and the American Foreign Service Association have jointly taken legal action against the Trump administration. This lawsuit, filed in a Washington, D.C. federal court, aims to reverse what the unions describe as the unlawful dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
The unions argue that the administration's aggressive actions have violated constitutional principles and have precipitated a global humanitarian crisis. This legal move represents a significant pushback against the administration's foreign aid policies.
By seeking a court order, the unions hope to hold the administration accountable for what they deem illegal actions that undermine USAID's mission worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
