Alabama Executes Inmate Using Nitrogen Gas in Landmark Case

Demetrius Frazier was executed in Alabama using nitrogen gas for the 1991 murder of Pauline Brown. This marks the state's first nitrogen gas execution of 2025. Attempts to return Frazier to Michigan, where the death penalty is not enforced, were rejected. The method's efficiency remains under scrutiny.

In a landmark execution, Alabama inmate Demetrius Frazier was put to death using nitrogen gas for the 1991 murder of Pauline Brown. This marks a pivotal moment as it is the first nitrogen gas execution carried out by Alabama this year and aligns as the third in the United States in 2025.

Frazier, who was transferred from Michigan, where he was serving a life sentence, was sentenced to death despite unsuccessful appeals by his legal team and family. They cited concerns over the reliability and humaneness of nitrogen gas as an execution method, an execution method that recently has sparked debates regarding the discomfort it may cause.

Michigan, a state without the death penalty, also saw a plea for Frazier's return as rejected, maintaining adherence to Alabama's jurisdiction over the case as agreed by prior state governance. The case continues to underline the complexity and division surrounding capital punishment in the U.S.

