Death Penalty Sought for Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's special prosecutor seeks death penalty for former President Yoon Suk Yeol over allegations of orchestrating a 2024 insurrection and imposing martial law. Yoon denies charges, claiming he acted to protect democracy. The court's decision is expected in February 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:26 IST
The South Korean special prosecutor has petitioned for the death penalty against former President Yoon Suk Yeol, accusing him of initiating an insurrection by briefly instating martial law in December 2024. This request marks a significant legal move, given South Korea's historical reluctance to enforce death sentences.

During closing statements in the Seoul Central District Court, prosecutors presented evidence of a conspiracy allegedly led by Yoon and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, dating back to October 2023. They argue that the imposition of martial law disrupted democratic processes, usurping the authority of national bodies.

Former President Yoon, while denying the allegations, maintains that his actions were within presidential authority and aimed at safeguarding national stability against opposition parties' actions. The court's ruling on this high-profile case is anticipated by February, with parallels drawn to the legal proceedings involving past Presidents Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

