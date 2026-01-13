Death Penalty Sought for Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

The South Korean special prosecutor has petitioned for the death penalty against former President Yoon Suk Yeol, accusing him of initiating an insurrection by briefly instating martial law in December 2024. This request marks a significant legal move, given South Korea's historical reluctance to enforce death sentences.

During closing statements in the Seoul Central District Court, prosecutors presented evidence of a conspiracy allegedly led by Yoon and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, dating back to October 2023. They argue that the imposition of martial law disrupted democratic processes, usurping the authority of national bodies.

Former President Yoon, while denying the allegations, maintains that his actions were within presidential authority and aimed at safeguarding national stability against opposition parties' actions. The court's ruling on this high-profile case is anticipated by February, with parallels drawn to the legal proceedings involving past Presidents Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo.

