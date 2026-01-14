Left Menu

High Stakes: Former South Korean President Faces Death Penalty Over Martial Law

Independent counsel Cho Eun-suk has demanded the death sentence for former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on rebellion charges linked to his martial law declaration in December 2024. Facing multiple trials over alleged scandals, Yoon argues his actions were a necessary political maneuver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:39 IST
High Stakes: Former South Korean President Faces Death Penalty Over Martial Law
In an unprecedented legal move, independent counsel Cho Eun-suk has called for the death penalty against former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for rebellion tied to his martial law decree in December 2024.

Yoon, who was unseated earlier this year, faces eight trials regarding various alleged misconducts, with rebellion seen as the most severe. In court, Yoon denounced the charges as exaggerated and politically manipulated, asserting his decree aimed to warn the public of potential threats from the opposition party.

The case resonates with the country's tumultuous political history, likening Yoon's actions to past military-led suppressions. Legal experts speculate that Yoon might receive a life sentence rather than execution, as South Korea has a long-standing informal moratorium on capital punishment.

