High Stakes: Former South Korean President Faces Death Penalty Over Martial Law

In an unprecedented legal move, independent counsel Cho Eun-suk has called for the death penalty against former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for rebellion tied to his martial law decree in December 2024.

Yoon, who was unseated earlier this year, faces eight trials regarding various alleged misconducts, with rebellion seen as the most severe. In court, Yoon denounced the charges as exaggerated and politically manipulated, asserting his decree aimed to warn the public of potential threats from the opposition party.

The case resonates with the country's tumultuous political history, likening Yoon's actions to past military-led suppressions. Legal experts speculate that Yoon might receive a life sentence rather than execution, as South Korea has a long-standing informal moratorium on capital punishment.