South Korea's Legal Drama: Death Penalty Sought for Ex-President Yoon

In a high-profile legal battle, South Korea's special prosecutor has sought the death penalty for ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, accused of orchestrating insurrection through martial law in 2024.

The allegations suggest Yoon conspired with former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun to extend his presidency, drawing severe legal consequences if convicted.

Denying the charges, Yoon claims his actions fell within presidential rights to counteract opposition parties' disruptions. The Seoul Central District Court's impending February ruling holds significant implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)