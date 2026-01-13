Left Menu

South Korea's Legal Drama: Death Penalty Sought for Ex-President Yoon

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a potential death penalty for charges of insurrection related to his 2024 imposition of martial law. His actions, allegedly aimed at prolonging power, are under scrutiny as he denies wrongdoing, citing presidential powers. The court's decision is due in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:48 IST
South Korea's Legal Drama: Death Penalty Sought for Ex-President Yoon
Yoon Suk Yeol

In a high-profile legal battle, South Korea's special prosecutor has sought the death penalty for ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, accused of orchestrating insurrection through martial law in 2024.

The allegations suggest Yoon conspired with former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun to extend his presidency, drawing severe legal consequences if convicted.

Denying the charges, Yoon claims his actions fell within presidential rights to counteract opposition parties' disruptions. The Seoul Central District Court's impending February ruling holds significant implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unexpected Tragedy: Firearms Raid Ends in Controversial Death

Unexpected Tragedy: Firearms Raid Ends in Controversial Death

 Bangladesh
2
Odisha's Electoral Roll Overhaul: Preparing for Change

Odisha's Electoral Roll Overhaul: Preparing for Change

 India
3
Lebanon's Financial Drama: Charges Mount Against Former Central Bank Governor

Lebanon's Financial Drama: Charges Mount Against Former Central Bank Governo...

 Global
4
Escalation at the LoC: Indian Army Targets Pakistani Drones in Rajouri

Escalation at the LoC: Indian Army Targets Pakistani Drones in Rajouri

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026