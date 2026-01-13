South Korea's Legal Drama: Death Penalty Sought for Ex-President Yoon
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a potential death penalty for charges of insurrection related to his 2024 imposition of martial law. His actions, allegedly aimed at prolonging power, are under scrutiny as he denies wrongdoing, citing presidential powers. The court's decision is due in February.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:48 IST
In a high-profile legal battle, South Korea's special prosecutor has sought the death penalty for ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, accused of orchestrating insurrection through martial law in 2024.
The allegations suggest Yoon conspired with former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun to extend his presidency, drawing severe legal consequences if convicted.
Denying the charges, Yoon claims his actions fell within presidential rights to counteract opposition parties' disruptions. The Seoul Central District Court's impending February ruling holds significant implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)