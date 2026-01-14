South Korea Prosecutor Calls for Death Penalty for Ex-President Yoon

South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol may face the death penalty, as prosecutors have accused him of orchestrating an insurrection through the declaration of martial law in December 2024.

In closing arguments at the Seoul Central District Court, prosecutors detailed a scheme allegedly led by Yoon and his defense minister, aimed at maintaining Yoon's power. Yoon, who allegedly sought to protect liberal democracy, is accused of undermining national institutions.

Yoon, facing charges he denies, maintains his actions were constitutional and necessary to address opposition challenges. The final court decision is expected on February 19, with the office of current President Lee Jae Myung trusting the judiciary's adherence to law and public standards.

