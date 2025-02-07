Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

A federal judge in Seattle declared Donald Trump's executive order limiting birthright citizenship unconstitutional. Judge John Coughenour extended a previous injunction, blocking its implementation indefinitely. The decision came amidst a lawsuit by several states and individuals challenging the order's violation of the 14th Amendment.

Updated: 07-02-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 06:44 IST
A federal judge in Seattle has declared an executive order signed by former President Donald Trump, which aimed to restrict birthright citizenship, unconstitutional. Judge John Coughenour extended a previous injunction, effectively halting the order's implementation indefinitely. Applause echoed in the courtroom following the announcement.

Judge Coughenour, a Reagan appointee, criticized Trump's apparent disregard for the rule of law, suggesting it was seen as an obstacle to the administration's political and personal agenda. The ruling came after a lawsuit initiated by multiple Democratic-led states and several pregnant women, asserting that Trump's order violated constitutional rights guaranteed by the 14th Amendment.

This development marks one of two such injunctions against the order, with similar actions taken by federal judges in Maryland and pending cases in Boston and New Hampshire. The legal battle continues, as the U.S. Justice Department plans to appeal, challenging interpretations rooted in an 1898 Supreme Court case ensuring birthright citizenship.

