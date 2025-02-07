Guantanamo Bay: Trump Administration's Controversial Move

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is set to visit the migrant detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as part of the Trump administration's intensified immigration enforcement strategy. The controversial move has seen migrants, including alleged gang members, sent to the facility amid debates over legality and human rights.

Critics argue that the deportations to Guantanamo Bay are illegal, emphasizing concerns over detainees' access to legal representation. Meanwhile, President Trump's administration, fulfilling campaign promises, has expanded the role of ICE with military resources to bolster deportations and border security.

The recent decision to detain migrants at Guantanamo has drawn comparisons with its past use for terrorism suspects, raising ethical questions. Reports indicate changes in federal detention policies, with plans to house up to 30,000 migrants at the facility, as the administration continues its immigration crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)