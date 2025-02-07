Tragedy Strikes: Soldier Dies in Cantonment Accident

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's cantonment area, claiming the life of a 31-year-old soldier from the Indian Army's bomb disposal squad.

Mohammad Irfan Ali was fatally struck by an army truck that suffered a brake failure near the BDC Cantonment gate, according to local police reports.

The heartbreaking accident occurred while Irfan was on duty at the gate when the truck, unable to stop, hit him. Rushed to the district hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival, leaving behind a wife and two-year-old daughter.

