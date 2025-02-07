Left Menu

CBI Appeal Admitted in High-Profile Hospital Rape-Murder Conviction

The Calcutta High Court accepted the CBI's appeal challenging the life sentence of Sanjay Roy, convicted for the RG Kar hospital rape-murder. While the court declined the state's appeal on the sentence's severity, both parties seek capital punishment for Roy, whose crime occurred on August 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:59 IST
CBI Appeal Admitted in High-Profile Hospital Rape-Murder Conviction
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has admitted an appeal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) contesting the trial court's life sentence verdict for Sanjay Roy, who was convicted in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case.

Intriguingly, the court declined to admit the West Bengal government's appeal challenging the sentence's severity for Roy, the sole convict.

Both the CBI and state authorities had petitioned the high court, advocating for the death penalty for Roy. The division bench of Justices Debangsu Basak and Md Sabbar Rashidi highlighted that the CBI led the investigation, and thus its appeal against the sentencing's quantum warranted a hearing. The crime took place on August 9 last year, resulting in the tragic rape and murder of a medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025