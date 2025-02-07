CBI Appeal Admitted in High-Profile Hospital Rape-Murder Conviction
The Calcutta High Court accepted the CBI's appeal challenging the life sentence of Sanjay Roy, convicted for the RG Kar hospital rape-murder. While the court declined the state's appeal on the sentence's severity, both parties seek capital punishment for Roy, whose crime occurred on August 9.
The Calcutta High Court has admitted an appeal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) contesting the trial court's life sentence verdict for Sanjay Roy, who was convicted in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case.
Intriguingly, the court declined to admit the West Bengal government's appeal challenging the sentence's severity for Roy, the sole convict.
Both the CBI and state authorities had petitioned the high court, advocating for the death penalty for Roy. The division bench of Justices Debangsu Basak and Md Sabbar Rashidi highlighted that the CBI led the investigation, and thus its appeal against the sentencing's quantum warranted a hearing. The crime took place on August 9 last year, resulting in the tragic rape and murder of a medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
