US Aid Freeze Puts Russian and Belarusian Rights Groups in Peril

The suspension of US aid by President Trump has intensified challenges for rights groups, activists, and independent media in Russia and Belarus. While some organizations struggle to cope with funding losses, others rely on private donations and crowdfunding to sustain operations amid increasing governmental scrutiny and repressive laws.

Rights groups and media outlets in Russia and Belarus are grappling with intensified challenges following a 90-day freeze on US aid initiated by President Donald Trump. These funds, crucial for many operations, now threaten the existence and functionality of several organizations fighting against political oppression.

While some groups manage to sustain themselves through private donations and crowdfunding, others are scrambling to devise strategies to remain operational. The financial cutbacks have compelled many to curtail their activities significantly and reconsider plans for future projects, posing serious concerns about the continuity of advocacy work in the region.

In Belarus, the situation is particularly dire as pro-democracy forces and independent media face severe funding deficits. The lack of financial resources could bolster government propaganda efforts, further entrenching authoritarian control. With over half of Western aid frozen, fears intensify over the potential demise of essential platforms for dissenting voices.

