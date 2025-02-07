Calcutta High Court Admits CBI Appeal for RG Kar Hospital Case

In a significant development, the Calcutta High Court on Friday admitted the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) appeal seeking a more severe sentence for Sanjay Roy, the convict in the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case.

The CBI and the West Bengal government had both filed appeals challenging the trial court's decision to sentence Roy to life imprisonment. While the CBI's appeal has been admitted for hearing, the state's plea was rejected.

Roy's crime sparked national outrage last year when a medic was brutally raped and murdered at the hospital. The CBI, which led the investigation, hopes to secure a capital punishment verdict from the ongoing proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)