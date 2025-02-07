Left Menu

Crackdown on Corruption: Odisha Officer and Associates Arrested

A senior Odisha government officer and his four associates have been arrested on corruption charges. The vigilance department uncovered cash, deposits, and properties worth significant sums. The accused are suspected of embezzling government funds by manipulating reports and labor accounts.

The Odisha vigilance department has taken significant action against corruption, with the arrest of a senior government officer and four associates. This move showcases the department's commitment to tackling corruption effectively.

During intensive search operations, authorities discovered more than Rs 2 crore in cash, additional deposits of Rs 91 lakh, and numerous valuable properties, including four flats and a building. These findings were linked to Santanu Mohapatra, the deputy director of the watershed department in Malkangiri, further highlighting the scale of the alleged corruption.

Officials revealed that Mohapatra and his associates, including a data entry operator and an assistant agriculture engineer, reportedly orchestrated a scheme to embezzle government funds. By falsely reporting completed work, they managed to manipulate labor account payments, withdrawing the funds with intent to misappropriate them, according to vigilance sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

