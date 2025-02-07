Sara Duterte's Impeachment Saga: A Political Tremor in the Philippines

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte announced her legal team is bracing for a rigorous defence in her forthcoming impeachment trial. Despite being impeached on Wednesday over accusations including a plot to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Duterte, who was speaking publicly first time since the announcement, firmly denied any such charges.

Highlighting rising living costs, she attributed worsening economic conditions to Filipinos' struggles, urging supporters to refrain from disrupting daily life with protests. Instead, she encouraged them to express their frustrations through social media. Potential conviction could obstruct her political ambitions and impact the Duterte family's political influence, known for a perceived tilt towards China.

The impeachment basically stems from Duterte's alleged threats to Marcos, misuse of office funds, and her inadequate response to Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea. The Senate will review the case in June. Meanwhile, President Marcos has strengthened defense ties with the US, countering Duterte's father's prior pro-China stance while maintaining strategic alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)