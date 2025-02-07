Tragic Blast Rocks Kite String Factory in Uttar Pradesh
A devastating explosion at a kite string manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh's Quila area claimed three lives, including the factory owner, Atiq Raza Khan. The blast occurred due to a chemical reaction while mixing sulphur, potash, and glass, causing panic in the locality.
A tragic explosion at a kite string manufacturing unit in the Quila area of Uttar Pradesh has resulted in the deaths of three individuals, according to local police reports. The blast, which took place around 10 am, included the factory owner among its casualties.
The Superintendent of Police (Traffic) detailed that the explosion was caused during the mixing of sulphur, potash, and glass, substances used for coating kite strings. Among the deceased were Atiq Raza Khan, the factory owner, and two employees, Faizan and Sartaj. Two victims died immediately, while the third succumbed to injuries at the hospital.
Circle Officer Sandeep Kumar stated that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion, which caused significant panic in the surrounding area. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to assist in the ongoing inquiry.
