Trump's Factory Visit Stirs Controversy with Profane Gesture

During a visit to a Michigan auto plant, U.S. President Donald Trump was caught on video allegedly raising his middle finger at a worker who criticized his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein controversy. The exchange was first reported by TMZ, with the White House not disputing the video's authenticity.

The incident occurred as Trump was touring the Ford F-150 assembly facility in Dearborn. A worker reportedly shouted 'pedophile protector' at the president, prompting Trump to respond with an expletive and the controversial gesture. The worker has been suspended pending further review, as reported by the United Auto Workers union representing the plant employees.

The union defended the worker's right to free speech, condemning any vulgar response by the president. Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford called the event unfortunate but highlighted the positive aspects of the tour. Trump, facing ongoing scrutiny over Epstein-related matters, emphasized his administration's support for U.S. manufacturing as part of his reelection campaign strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)