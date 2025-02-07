Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Contempt Plea Over Sambhal Demolitions

The Supreme Court refused a plea for contempt proceedings against Sambhal authorities for ignoring a verdict on property demolition. Petitioners are advised to approach the high court. The plea alleged authorities demolished property without notice, violating the top court's guidelines issued in November 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a contempt plea against Sambhal authorities for allegedly defying its demolition guidelines. Instead, the apex court advised the petitioner to seek remedy in the relevant high court.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran directed Mohammed Ghayoor's counsel to approach the high court, emphasizing that such grievances fall under its jurisdiction. The contentious issue revolves around the court's November 2024 ruling that set nationwide guidelines barring property demolition without prior notice and a grace period.

The plea accused Sambhal authorities of demolishing a portion of the petitioner's property on January 10-11 without due notice, contravening the Supreme Court's orders. The petitioner's legal representation argued for enforcement of the 2024 verdict, which demands adherence to due process before property demolition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

