Khamenei Criticizes U.S. Talks Amid Trump's Nuclear Proposal
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, criticized potential negotiations with the U.S. as "not intelligent, wise or honourable." His remarks contradict earlier statements showing openness to talks, as he discouraged engaging with Washington despite Trump's suggestion of nuclear discussions.
In a pointed address on Friday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticized the prospect of negotiations with the United States, describing them as "not intelligent, wise or honourable" following President Donald Trump's suggestion of nuclear talks with Tehran.
While Khamenei stopped short of outright forbidding discussions with Washington, his stern remarks to air force officers in Tehran present a sharp contrast to his earlier openness to dialogue.
The 85-year-old leader, known for his deliberate speech, has often walked a tightrope when addressing the idea of engaging with Western powers.
