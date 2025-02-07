Ukraine Awaits Crucial Visit from U.S. Envoy Amidst Russian Tensions

Ukraine is eagerly anticipating a key visit this month from the U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, as disclosed by Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, on Friday.

Yermak confirmed discussions with Envoy Keith Kellogg about the ongoing conflict with Russia, civilian safety, and the forthcoming Munich Security Conference. He expressed Ukraine's desire for detailed discussions on Russian aggression but didn't specify the exact date for Kellogg's visit.

Since the full-scale Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, Ukraine has been working to forge a close relationship with President Trump's administration, which is pursuing a swift resolution to the nearly three-year-old war. Zelenskiy will represent Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference, where U.S. Vice President JD Vance is also expected to be present.

(With inputs from agencies.)