Delhi Police Crack Down on Odisha-Based Burglar Gang

A 19-year-old man has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the theft of jewellery and cash totaling Rs 1.9 crore from a residence in the Greater Kailash area. The suspect, identified as Sanjay Kumar Malik, is linked to a larger Odisha-based burglary gang.

This gang reportedly posed as domestic helpers to gain entry into homes before executing well-planned heists. On October 14 of last year, a significant burglary case was reported from Greater Kailash-II, where jewellery and Rs 1.30 crore in cash were stolen.

Following an investigation, which included examining CCTV footage, Malik and three accomplices were identified. The police located Malik in Odisha, leading to his capture, and recovered stolen gold jewellery from Mehrauli, confirming the gang's modus operandi of working as temporary help to gather intel before looting homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)