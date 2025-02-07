Russian troops have reportedly seized the village of Druzhba, located in Ukraine’s volatile eastern Donetsk region, according to information released by TASS, Moscow's state news agency, on Friday.

The Defense Ministry cited the acquisition as part of ongoing efforts to gain control in the strategic eastern parts of Ukraine, intensifying the already fraught geopolitical landscape.

At present, independent agencies such as Reuters have not verified these claims, leaving the international community questioning the accuracy of the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)