Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Strategic Eastern Ukrainian Village

Russian military forces have taken control of the village of Druzhba in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to a report by the TASS state news agency. This development highlights ongoing tensions in the region, though the report has not been independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:05 IST
Russian Forces Capture Strategic Eastern Ukrainian Village
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian troops have reportedly seized the village of Druzhba, located in Ukraine’s volatile eastern Donetsk region, according to information released by TASS, Moscow's state news agency, on Friday.

The Defense Ministry cited the acquisition as part of ongoing efforts to gain control in the strategic eastern parts of Ukraine, intensifying the already fraught geopolitical landscape.

At present, independent agencies such as Reuters have not verified these claims, leaving the international community questioning the accuracy of the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025