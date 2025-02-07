Russian Forces Capture Strategic Eastern Ukrainian Village
Russian military forces have taken control of the village of Druzhba in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to a report by the TASS state news agency. This development highlights ongoing tensions in the region, though the report has not been independently verified by Reuters.
Russian troops have reportedly seized the village of Druzhba, located in Ukraine’s volatile eastern Donetsk region, according to information released by TASS, Moscow's state news agency, on Friday.
The Defense Ministry cited the acquisition as part of ongoing efforts to gain control in the strategic eastern parts of Ukraine, intensifying the already fraught geopolitical landscape.
At present, independent agencies such as Reuters have not verified these claims, leaving the international community questioning the accuracy of the report.
