Germany Stands Firm with ICC Amidst U.S. Sanctions

Germany reaffirms its support for the International Criminal Court despite uncertainties surrounding U.S. sanctions announced by President Trump. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson suggests some states might publicly announce their continued backing. The situation unfolds as global diplomatic tensions influence international judicial proceedings.

  Country:
  • Germany

Germany has pledged its continued support for the International Criminal Court (ICC), undeterred by the potential impact of sanctions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. A spokesperson from the Foreign Ministry in Berlin made this clear on Friday.

In an evolving diplomatic scenario, the spokesperson hinted that other nations may also publicly reaffirm their commitment to the ICC, possibly as early as today in New York.

This development occurs amidst rising global tensions, as countries navigate the challenges of international law and justice in the face of political pressure from major powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

