Scholz Criticizes Trump's ICC Sanctions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced strong criticism of the sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump on the International Criminal Court (ICC), arguing they undermine the critical role of the ICC.

Speaking at a campaign event on Friday, Scholz stated, "Sanctions are the wrong tool. They jeopardize an institution that is supposed to ensure that the dictators of this world cannot simply persecute people and start wars, and that is very important."

The Chancellor's remarks highlight ongoing tensions surrounding the international body's ability to hold perpetrators accountable in the global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)