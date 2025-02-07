Left Menu

Scholz Criticizes Trump's ICC Sanctions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump's sanctions on the International Criminal Court. Scholz argued that these sanctions undermine an institution essential for ensuring accountability against dictators who may otherwise persecute people and start wars, emphasizing its importance during a campaign event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludwigsburg | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:53 IST
Scholz Criticizes Trump's ICC Sanctions
Olaf Scholz Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced strong criticism of the sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump on the International Criminal Court (ICC), arguing they undermine the critical role of the ICC.

Speaking at a campaign event on Friday, Scholz stated, "Sanctions are the wrong tool. They jeopardize an institution that is supposed to ensure that the dictators of this world cannot simply persecute people and start wars, and that is very important."

The Chancellor's remarks highlight ongoing tensions surrounding the international body's ability to hold perpetrators accountable in the global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025