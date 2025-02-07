Scholz Criticizes Trump's ICC Sanctions
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump's sanctions on the International Criminal Court. Scholz argued that these sanctions undermine an institution essential for ensuring accountability against dictators who may otherwise persecute people and start wars, emphasizing its importance during a campaign event.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced strong criticism of the sanctions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump on the International Criminal Court (ICC), arguing they undermine the critical role of the ICC.
Speaking at a campaign event on Friday, Scholz stated, "Sanctions are the wrong tool. They jeopardize an institution that is supposed to ensure that the dictators of this world cannot simply persecute people and start wars, and that is very important."
The Chancellor's remarks highlight ongoing tensions surrounding the international body's ability to hold perpetrators accountable in the global arena.
