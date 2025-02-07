Left Menu

Union Ministers Discuss Financial Support for Red Chilli Farmers in Andhra Pradesh

During the meeting, Shri Rammohan Naidu highlighted the challenges confronting red chilli farmers, including falling market prices, rising input costs, and pest-related crop damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:03 IST
Union Ministers Discuss Financial Support for Red Chilli Farmers in Andhra Pradesh
Shri Rammohan Naidu also handed over a formal letter from the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, detailing the specific grievances and financial difficulties faced by red chilli cultivators in the state. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu met with Union Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi, to address the pressing issues faced by red chilli farmers in Andhra Pradesh. Senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture were also present during the discussions.

During the meeting, Shri Rammohan Naidu highlighted the challenges confronting red chilli farmers, including falling market prices, rising input costs, and pest-related crop damages. He emphasized the urgent need for intervention and informed that the Government of Andhra Pradesh is planning to procure red chillies directly from farmers to stabilize prices and provide immediate relief.

Shri Rammohan Naidu also handed over a formal letter from the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, detailing the specific grievances and financial difficulties faced by red chilli cultivators in the state. The letter requested the Union Government’s support through various central schemes to mitigate the crisis.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Shri Rammohan Naidu expressed optimism, stating, "The Union Agriculture Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has responded positively to our request. We are hopeful that the central government will extend the necessary financial assistance to support our farmers during this challenging period."

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that the Ministry of Agriculture will thoroughly review the request and explore the possibilities of providing financial aid under existing agricultural support schemes. He also commended the proactive steps taken by the Andhra Pradesh government to safeguard the interests of its farmers.

Further discussions and official announcements regarding the support measures are expected in the coming weeks.

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025