Union Ministers Discuss Financial Support for Red Chilli Farmers in Andhra Pradesh

Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu met with Union Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi, to address the pressing issues faced by red chilli farmers in Andhra Pradesh. Senior officials from the Ministry of Agriculture were also present during the discussions.

During the meeting, Shri Rammohan Naidu highlighted the challenges confronting red chilli farmers, including falling market prices, rising input costs, and pest-related crop damages. He emphasized the urgent need for intervention and informed that the Government of Andhra Pradesh is planning to procure red chillies directly from farmers to stabilize prices and provide immediate relief.

Shri Rammohan Naidu also handed over a formal letter from the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, detailing the specific grievances and financial difficulties faced by red chilli cultivators in the state. The letter requested the Union Government’s support through various central schemes to mitigate the crisis.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Shri Rammohan Naidu expressed optimism, stating, "The Union Agriculture Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has responded positively to our request. We are hopeful that the central government will extend the necessary financial assistance to support our farmers during this challenging period."

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that the Ministry of Agriculture will thoroughly review the request and explore the possibilities of providing financial aid under existing agricultural support schemes. He also commended the proactive steps taken by the Andhra Pradesh government to safeguard the interests of its farmers.

Further discussions and official announcements regarding the support measures are expected in the coming weeks.