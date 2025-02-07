Bangladesh's Interim Government Urges Peace Amidst Political Unrest
Amidst political unrest in Bangladesh, the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, called for peace and the restoration of law and order after three days of violence targeting Sheikh Hasina's family properties. The unrest began following a social media call and Hasina's virtual address from India.
Bangladesh's interim government, guided by Muhammad Yunus, has issued a call for peace and order following rampant violence against properties associated with deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her party, the Awami League.
The trouble began on Wednesday when mobs, reacting to a speech by Hasina, gathered and attacked sites across the country, including the historic 32 Dhanmondi residence in Dhaka. This residence not only held great historical significance as the home of Bangladesh's founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, but also as a symbol of the country's independence struggle.
The government's firm response highlights a commitment to law and order, and warns against any future provocations that might destabilize the nation. Authorities intend to protect citizens and maintain security, ensuring those responsible for the chaos face justice.
