Bangladesh's Interim Government Urges Peace Amidst Political Unrest

Bangladesh's interim government, guided by Muhammad Yunus, has issued a call for peace and order following rampant violence against properties associated with deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her party, the Awami League.

The trouble began on Wednesday when mobs, reacting to a speech by Hasina, gathered and attacked sites across the country, including the historic 32 Dhanmondi residence in Dhaka. This residence not only held great historical significance as the home of Bangladesh's founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, but also as a symbol of the country's independence struggle.

The government's firm response highlights a commitment to law and order, and warns against any future provocations that might destabilize the nation. Authorities intend to protect citizens and maintain security, ensuring those responsible for the chaos face justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)