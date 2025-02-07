Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Police Sub Inspector's Sudden Demise

Police Sub Inspector Anna Gunjal, 35, from Khadaki police station, was found dead in Lonavala. He allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree in a forest area. The incident was reported at noon, and the investigation is ongoing, with no known motive for the suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:11 IST
suicide
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Lonavala, a 35-year-old police sub inspector was discovered dead, an apparent suicide, as an official reported on Friday.

PSI Anna Gunjal from Khadaki police station was found hanging from a tree at Shivling Point early in the morning, as relayed by authorities.

The Lonavala rural police confirmed they received notification of the situation at midday. The investigation continues as they seek to uncover the motives behind this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

