Tragic Loss: Police Sub Inspector's Sudden Demise

In a tragic incident in Lonavala, a 35-year-old police sub inspector was discovered dead, an apparent suicide, as an official reported on Friday.

PSI Anna Gunjal from Khadaki police station was found hanging from a tree at Shivling Point early in the morning, as relayed by authorities.

The Lonavala rural police confirmed they received notification of the situation at midday. The investigation continues as they seek to uncover the motives behind this unfortunate event.

