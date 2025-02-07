Left Menu

False Allegation Fallout: Army Major Acquitted in Rape Case

A Delhi court has acquitted an Army Major of rape charges, determining that the FIR against him was fabricated with malicious intent. The court has instructed a perjury case against the accuser, recognizing that the accused's reputation has suffered due to false litigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:24 IST
An Army Major has been acquitted by a Delhi court in a rape case, as the FIR against him was determined to be false and filed maliciously. The case, which involved serious accusations, ended in the officer's 'honourable' exoneration.

Judge Pawan Kumar mandated perjury proceedings against the complainant, citing that the accused endured trial trauma due to fabricated accusations. The allegations by the accuser, who was the officer's domestic help, alleged rape on a night the plaintiff's husband committed suicide.

The court criticized the inconsistencies in the complainant's testimony and deemed it unsafe to convict the Major based on uncorroborated testimony. It emphasized that anyone can be a victim of false allegations, significantly impacting one's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

