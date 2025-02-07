Left Menu

Shots Fired: Real Estate Agent's Residence Targeted in Nashik

In Nashik city, Maharashtra, unidentified assailants opened fire on a real estate agent's home, following recent vandalism to the family's car. The incident, captured on CCTV, prompted a police investigation and search operation for the suspects. No injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:42 IST
Shots Fired: Real Estate Agent's Residence Targeted in Nashik
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Nashik city, Maharashtra, two unidentified individuals allegedly opened fire at the home of a real estate agent during the early hours of Friday. This attack follows an earlier act of vandalism, where the agent's car was damaged just days prior.

The incident unfolded around 4:40 am in the Mhasrul area of Panchavati, involving the residence of Sai Angad Umarwal, who lives with his family, including his son who is a real estate broker. The motorcycle-borne assailants were captured on CCTV footage, as revealed by the police.

Upon being alerted, local law enforcement commenced a thorough investigation, retrieving an empty bullet shell from the scene. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to locate and apprehend the suspects responsible for this attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025