Shots Fired: Real Estate Agent's Residence Targeted in Nashik

In a disturbing incident in Nashik city, Maharashtra, two unidentified individuals allegedly opened fire at the home of a real estate agent during the early hours of Friday. This attack follows an earlier act of vandalism, where the agent's car was damaged just days prior.

The incident unfolded around 4:40 am in the Mhasrul area of Panchavati, involving the residence of Sai Angad Umarwal, who lives with his family, including his son who is a real estate broker. The motorcycle-borne assailants were captured on CCTV footage, as revealed by the police.

Upon being alerted, local law enforcement commenced a thorough investigation, retrieving an empty bullet shell from the scene. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to locate and apprehend the suspects responsible for this attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)