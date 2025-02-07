Shots Fired: Real Estate Agent's Residence Targeted in Nashik
In Nashik city, Maharashtra, unidentified assailants opened fire on a real estate agent's home, following recent vandalism to the family's car. The incident, captured on CCTV, prompted a police investigation and search operation for the suspects. No injuries were reported.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident in Nashik city, Maharashtra, two unidentified individuals allegedly opened fire at the home of a real estate agent during the early hours of Friday. This attack follows an earlier act of vandalism, where the agent's car was damaged just days prior.
The incident unfolded around 4:40 am in the Mhasrul area of Panchavati, involving the residence of Sai Angad Umarwal, who lives with his family, including his son who is a real estate broker. The motorcycle-borne assailants were captured on CCTV footage, as revealed by the police.
Upon being alerted, local law enforcement commenced a thorough investigation, retrieving an empty bullet shell from the scene. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to locate and apprehend the suspects responsible for this attack.
