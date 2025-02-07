Left Menu

Gujarat Government Withdraws Patidar Quota Agitation Cases

The Gujarat government has decided to withdraw nine cases linked to the 2015 Patidar quota agitation. This includes sedition charges against BJP MLA Hardik Patel. The decision comes after an investigation and will benefit nearly 30 to 35 youths. Hardik Patel expressed gratitude, noting its impact.

The Gujarat government has announced the withdrawal of nine cases related to the 2015 Patidar quota agitation, as confirmed by Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi. This move includes notable sedition charges against BJP MLA Hardik Patel.

Sanghavi informed reporters that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel sanctioned the withdrawal following the completion of investigations and chargesheet filings. The decision follows widespread unrest in Gujarat post a major rally by the Patel community on August 25, 2015.

Hardik Patel, previously with Congress, expressed his gratitude for the decision. He noted that this action would positively impact nearly 30 to 35 youths, and acknowledged the remaining 50 cases, as stated by Dinesh Bambhania of the PAAS.

