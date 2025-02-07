France Stands Firm in Support of ICC Against U.S. Sanctions
France is reaffirming its support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) amidst U.S. sanctions targeting ICC investigators who probe American or allied actions. France aims to ensure that the court continues its work independently and impartially, as several major countries, including the U.S., do not recognize ICC jurisdiction.
France has reaffirmed its commitment to the International Criminal Court (ICC), vowing to collaborate with its partners to uphold the court's independent and impartial mission. The statement, delivered by a Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday, underscores France's stance amidst growing international tensions.
On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump authorized economic and travel sanctions against individuals involved in ICC investigations targeting U.S. citizens or allies like Israel. This move has drawn criticism from nations supporting the ICC's pursuit of justice and accountability on a global scale.
Notably, the United States, China, Russia, and Israel are not members of the ICC, raising complex questions about jurisdiction and the enforcement of international law. France's unwavering support contrasts sharply with the positions of these major powers, highlighting a significant divide in the international community.
