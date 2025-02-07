Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Six in UP Girl's Tragic Murder

In a significant judgement announced on Thursday, a court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced six people to life imprisonment for the brutal rape and murder of a girl in Bareilly district.

The accused, initially involved in a molestation complaint in 2001, committed the shocking crime in 2008 in the Kyoldiya police station area. Their dark act culminated in the discovery of the victim's body in an agricultural field.

The court, led by Special Judge Rakesh Tripathi, declared the accused guilty, imposing life sentences and fining each Rs 65,000 for their heinous actions, reflecting the severity of their crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)