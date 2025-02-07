Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Six in UP Girl's Tragic Murder
Six individuals were sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a girl in Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh. Initially accused in a molestation case in 2001, they committed the heinous crime in 2008. The court handed down the verdict along with a substantial fine to each perpetrator.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant judgement announced on Thursday, a court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced six people to life imprisonment for the brutal rape and murder of a girl in Bareilly district.
The accused, initially involved in a molestation complaint in 2001, committed the shocking crime in 2008 in the Kyoldiya police station area. Their dark act culminated in the discovery of the victim's body in an agricultural field.
The court, led by Special Judge Rakesh Tripathi, declared the accused guilty, imposing life sentences and fining each Rs 65,000 for their heinous actions, reflecting the severity of their crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bareilly
- rape
- murder
- verdict
- life imprisonment
- Uttar Pradesh
- justice
- court case
- crime sentence
- fine
Advertisement