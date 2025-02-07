Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Six in UP Girl's Tragic Murder

Six individuals were sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a girl in Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh. Initially accused in a molestation case in 2001, they committed the heinous crime in 2008. The court handed down the verdict along with a substantial fine to each perpetrator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:09 IST
Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Six in UP Girl's Tragic Murder
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judgement announced on Thursday, a court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced six people to life imprisonment for the brutal rape and murder of a girl in Bareilly district.

The accused, initially involved in a molestation complaint in 2001, committed the shocking crime in 2008 in the Kyoldiya police station area. Their dark act culminated in the discovery of the victim's body in an agricultural field.

The court, led by Special Judge Rakesh Tripathi, declared the accused guilty, imposing life sentences and fining each Rs 65,000 for their heinous actions, reflecting the severity of their crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025