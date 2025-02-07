Left Menu

Canadian Citizen Deported from Assam for Visa Violation

A Canadian citizen, involved in proselytising in Assam's Jorhat district, was deported after his visa expired. Authorities found him violating visa conditions and issued a 'Leave India Notice'. Eventually, he was returned to Canada from New Delhi following formal procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jorhat | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:40 IST
  • India

A Canadian national was deported from India after authorities in Assam's Jorhat district discovered he was engaged in proselytising activities. The individual, whose visa expired on January 17 this year, had been frequenting the region since 2021.

Jorhat Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra reported that upon reviewing his application for a visa renewal, it was revealed that the Canadian was involved in religious conversion efforts. Consequently, an adverse report was submitted to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kolkata.

According to the police, the FRRO issued a 'Leave India Notice', served by Jorhat law enforcement, and the individual was then handed over to the FRRO. The Canadian citizen has since been deported to his home country from New Delhi, Mishra confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

