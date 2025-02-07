Ministers Ranked on Efficiency: A Push for Better Governance in Andhra Pradesh

In a significant move to enhance governance efficiency, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has implemented a ranking system for state ministers based on the promptness of file clearance.

In a statement on 'X', Naidu expressed that this initiative is designed to promote self-competition among ministers while also encouraging inter-ministerial competition.

According to media reports, the ranking system placed Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq at the top, while Naidu himself ranked sixth. The Chief Minister urged for a collective team effort, emphasizing that optimal results come from a unified and efficient approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)