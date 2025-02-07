Ministers Ranked on Efficiency: A Push for Better Governance in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has introduced a ranking system for ministers, including himself, to gauge file clearance efficiency. Naidu emphasized competition and teamwork for improved governance. Media reports indicated various rankings among ministers, with Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq leading. Naidu hopes for exceptional departmental performances.
In a significant move to enhance governance efficiency, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has implemented a ranking system for state ministers based on the promptness of file clearance.
In a statement on 'X', Naidu expressed that this initiative is designed to promote self-competition among ministers while also encouraging inter-ministerial competition.
According to media reports, the ranking system placed Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq at the top, while Naidu himself ranked sixth. The Chief Minister urged for a collective team effort, emphasizing that optimal results come from a unified and efficient approach.
