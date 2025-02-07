Left Menu

Ministers Ranked on Efficiency: A Push for Better Governance in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has introduced a ranking system for ministers, including himself, to gauge file clearance efficiency. Naidu emphasized competition and teamwork for improved governance. Media reports indicated various rankings among ministers, with Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq leading. Naidu hopes for exceptional departmental performances.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance governance efficiency, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has implemented a ranking system for state ministers based on the promptness of file clearance.

In a statement on 'X', Naidu expressed that this initiative is designed to promote self-competition among ministers while also encouraging inter-ministerial competition.

According to media reports, the ranking system placed Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq at the top, while Naidu himself ranked sixth. The Chief Minister urged for a collective team effort, emphasizing that optimal results come from a unified and efficient approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

