Assam's Tea Tribe Empowerment: A Leap Towards Inclusive Governance

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to 296 candidates of the Tea Tribes and Adivasi communities for state government positions. The initiative marks a significant step towards empowerment, following Assam's pioneering implementation of a common examination system and reservation quotas for these historically underrepresented communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:00 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has advanced the state's journey toward inclusive governance by distributing appointment letters to 296 candidates from the Tea Tribes and Adivasi communities. This marks a groundbreaking effort to empower historically underrepresented groups, as the appointees fill reserved posts following their success in a state recruitment examination.

The recruitment initiative, part of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination, saw 130 appointments to Grade-IV posts and 166 to Grade-III posts across various government departments. Chief Minister Sarma noted that this accomplishment reflects Assam's pioneering approach in establishing a common examination system to fill vacancies transparently and effectively, achieving a major milestone against challenges.

In a further commitment to community empowerment, the state confirmed an extension of the current 3 per cent reservation quota to include Grade-I and Grade-II posts, creating new opportunities for advancement to roles such as magistrates and professors. The state also reserved additional medical college seats for tea tribe students and is constructing hostels to support education opportunities. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to provide one lakh government jobs, underscoring the administration's dedication to transformational social change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

