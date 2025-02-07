Global Outcry: Trump's ICC Sanctions Threaten Justice

Dozens of countries have voiced concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), warning that such actions could foster impunity for the gravest of crimes and undermine the rule of law worldwide.

The sanctions, reportedly aimed at curtailing the ICC's effectiveness, might lead to the closure of its field offices, disrupting ongoing investigations. The collective statement from 79 nations—constituting nearly two-thirds of the Court's membership—highlighted the potential consequences of these punitive measures.

As nations grapple with the implications, the international community faces mounting pressure to uphold justice and accountability in global legal frameworks.

