US-India Deportation Tensions: The Human Impact and Policy Challenges

US authorities have informed India about 487 presumed Indian citizens with final removal orders. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed concerns over their deportation amid a national security operation and emphasized collaboration with the US to ensure humane treatment. The rise in illegal migration networks remains a critical issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:52 IST
  India

Amid mounting tensions over the deportation of Indian nationals from the US, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri revealed that up to 487 individuals have received final removal orders. The US has shared identifying details of 298 individuals with New Delhi as part of the ongoing dialogue to manage this sensitive issue.

Misri acknowledged the uproar concerning the deportation of 104 Indians, emphasizing India's continuous engagement with US officials. Controversies were fueled further when these deportations were classified as a 'national security operation' by the US, prompting the use of military aircraft.

Pushing for corrective measures, Misri condemned the 'ecosystem' driving illegal migration, urging for action against deceptive networks exploiting vulnerable individuals. The Foreign Secretary maintained that the Indian government is actively ensuring that those deported are treated with dignity while addressing the growing challenge of illegal migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

