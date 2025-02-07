Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Air Force Officer Dies in Training Mishap

An Air Force warrant officer, Manjunath, tragically died in a parachute training exercise in Agra. His parachute failed to open during a jump. Immediate medical assistance could not save his life. Necessary legal procedures have been completed following the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:59 IST
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Agra, where an Air Force warrant officer lost his life during a parachute training exercise, as confirmed by the local police. The officer, identified as Warrant Officer Manjunath, along with 12 trainee jumpers, including Wing Commander Rohit Dahiya, conducted a jump from an Air Force aircraft on Friday morning.

Among the group, while 11 jumpers successfully landed, Warrant Officer Manjunath's parachute failed to deploy, causing him to fall into a wheat field. Fellow air force personnel responded swiftly, rushing him to the Air Force Hospital, but unfortunately, he was declared deceased upon arrival.

Manjunath, who hailed from Karnataka, was stationed at the Agra Air Force base. Inspector Pramod Sharma of the Malpura police station stated that the necessary legal formalities, such as the preparation of a panchnama and a post-mortem examination, have been completed as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

