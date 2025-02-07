Avian Influenza Alert: New York Closes Poultry Markets

New York authorities have temporarily closed all live poultry markets in New York City and three suburban counties due to a bird flu outbreak detected at seven markets over the past week. This measure coincides with a nationwide effort to monitor and control the disease.

The closure follows the identification of another bird flu strain in U.S. dairy cattle, heightening concerns about the outbreak's potential impact across the country. Governor Kathy Hochul stated the five-day closure would permit thorough cleaning and disinfection of markets in the city and Westchester, Suffolk, and Nassau counties to mitigate the spread of avian influenza.

Avian flu cases were identified in markets located in Queens, the Bronx, and Brooklyn since January 31. "I have directed our state agencies to utilize all resources available to minimize public risk," Hochul emphasized in her statement.

